S.Africa tech investor Naspers' profit slumps on lower Tencent contribution

JOHANNESBURG, June 27 (Reuters) - Technology investor Naspers NPNJn.J on Tuesday reported a 78% slump in annual profit, led by a drop in the contribution from China's Tencent 0700.HK which accounts for the bulk of earnings and revenues for the South African investor.

Its headline earnings per share, a profit measure, from continuing operations dropped to 119 U.S. cents for the year ended March 31, from 547 cents posted a year ago.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

