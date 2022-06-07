S.Africa says IMF concerns aligned with government's economic plans

JOHANNESBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - South Africa's National Treasury said on Tuesday in response to a statement from the International Monetary Fund that the fund's concerns were generally aligned with the government's plans to stimulate economic growth.

Earlier on Tuesday the IMF said its staff were increasingly concerned about South Africa's growth outlook and the implications on employment, poverty and inequality.

"The National Treasury acknowledges that South Africa's economic recovery has been uneven and that risks remain high," the Treasury said.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

