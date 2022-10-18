S.Africa retailer Pick N Pay posts 25% rise in interim profit

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South African grocery retailer Pick N Pay Stores Ltd PIKJ.J reported on Tuesday that its interim profit rose by a quarter as the business grew from last year's low base because of COVID-19 lockdowns and civil unrest.

The company posted headline earnings per share, the main measure of corporate profit in South Africa, of 88.76 cents for the half year that ended Aug. 31., 25.3% up from 70.85 cents posted a year ago.

