World Markets

S.Africa makes more spectrum available to meet internet demand

Contributor
Wendell Roelf Reuters
Published

South African telecoms regulator ICASA announced on Monday an emergency release of broadband spectrum to meet a spike in internet demand during a lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Adds details

CAPE TOWN, April 6 (Reuters) - South African telecoms regulator ICASA announced on Monday an emergency release of broadband spectrum to meet a spike in internet demand during a lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"The emergency release of this spectrum does not ... negate the processes that are currently underway for permanent assignment of spectrum through an auction, the process which the Authority had committed to finalise by the end of 2020," said the Independent Communications Authority of SA (ICASA) in a statement.

The temporary release of high demand spectrum will last for the duration of the national state of disaster declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa, said ICASA, as South Africa implements a 21-day lockdown from March 27 in a bid to curb infection rates.

The emergency release is expected to ease network congestion and maintain the quality of broadband services in Africa's most industrialised economy.

Licencees are required to submit their applications to ICASA by April 9, the regulator added.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Mark Potter)

((wendell.roelf@thomsonreuters.com; +27 21 461 3523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular