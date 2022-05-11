World Markets
MT

S.Africa labour union begins strike at ArcelorMittal

Contributor
Nelson Banya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's largest metal-workers' union began a strike at ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd on Wednesday after wage negotiations broke down, the company said in a statement.

The company said the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) had given notice of the strike on May 9.

"It was hoped that this action could be averted but this has not been possible," ArcelorMittal said.

