S.Africa labour union begins strike at ArcelorMittal

May 11 (Reuters) - South Africa's largest metal-workers' union began a strike at ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd ACLJ.J on Wednesday after wage negotiations broke down, the company said in a statement.

The company said the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) had given notice of the strike on May 9.

"It was hoped that this action could be averted but this has not been possible," ArcelorMittal said.

(Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Bhargav Acharya)

