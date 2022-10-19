S.Africa inflation slows for second month in September

Adds context, forecasts

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Africa's headline consumer inflation slowed for a second month in a row in September, to 7.5% year on year from 7.6% in August, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer inflation was at 0.1% in September from 0.2% in the previous month.

The September year-on-year and month-on-month inflation readings were in line with the forecasts of analysts polled by Reuters.

The latest figures point to a further easing of price pressures in Africa's most industrialised economy, after inflation struck a 13-year high of 7.8% year on year in July.

Last week, the central bank governor said inflation might have peaked in the third quarter but the bank wanted to see inflation decline firmly within its target range of 3% to 6%.

The bank has raised interest rates at the last six monetary policy meetings since its latest tightening cycle began in November 2021. Its next rate decision is due in late November.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, rose to 4.7% year on year in September, from 4.4% previously.

On a month-on-month basis core inflation was at 0.5% in September from 0.2% in August.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

