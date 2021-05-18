S.Africa hits shale gas pockets in Karoo, says energy minister

CAPE TOWN, May 18 (Reuters) - South Africa has intercepted pockets of gas in its semi-desert inland Karoo region as it drills to test for shale gas resources, its energy minister said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by David Goodman )

((wendell.roelf@thomsonreuters.com; +27 21 461 3523;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.