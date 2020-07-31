S.Africa economy could contract 8.2% if second COVID-19 wave hits, OECD says

JOHANNESBURG, July 31 (Reuters) - South Africa's economy could contract 8.2% this year and grow just 0.6% in 2021, if it is hit by a second wave of coronavirus infections that also affects major trading partners, the OECD said on Friday.

If a second wave of infections is avoided, the economy will probably contract 7.5% in 2020 before rebounding 2.5% next year, the OECD said in its latest report on Africa's most industrialised economy.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

((alexander.winning@tr.com; +27 11 595 2801))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.