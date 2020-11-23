Banking

S.Africa economic recovery likely to be 'slow and difficult,' c.bank says

Alexander Winning Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

South Africa's full economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis is likely to be "slow and difficult," deputy central bank governor Fundi Tshazibana said on Monday.

Speaking at an emerging market central banking summit, Tshazibana added that the South African Reserve Bank still had policy space but that there were a number of risks looming over the medium term.

