S.Africa court gives ex-leader Zuma 15 months jail for for inquiry no-show

Alexander Winning Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

South Africa's constitutional court on Tuesday ruled that former president Jacob Zuma was in contempt of court for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry earlier this year, and it ordered that he be imprisoned for 15 months.

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's constitutional court on Tuesday ruled that former president Jacob Zuma was in contempt of court for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry earlier this year, and it ordered that he be imprisoned for 15 months.

Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in February.

The inquiry is examining allegations of high-level graft during Zuma's period in power from 2009 to 2018. Zuma denies wrongdoing and has so far not cooperated.

