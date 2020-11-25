S.Africa consumer inflation rises faster than expected in October

World Markets

South Africa's consumer inflation quickened more than expected in October, rising at its fastest in seven months and sending the rand higher.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's consumer inflation quickened more than expected in October, rising at its fastest in seven months and sending the rand ZAR=D3 higher.

Statistics South Africa data showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.3% in annual terms, versus analysts' expectations for a 3.1% rise and a 3.0% reading in September.

Price pressures have been modest in Africa's most industrialised economy, dropping below the central bank's 3% to 6% target range during a hard coronavirus lockdown that led to a steep economic contraction.

The increase in the CPI in October was driven partly by rising prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The central bank kept its main lending rate on hold at 3.5% ZAREPO=ECI last week, saying inflation was expected to be contained over the medium term.

One of the bank's deputy governors said this week that a full economic recovery from the effects of COVID-19 was likely to be "slow and difficult".

In month-on-month terms, the October CPI rose to 0.3% from 0.2% in September. October core inflation was at 3.4% year on year and 0.2% month-on-month.

