S.Africa consumer inflation rises faster than expected in October

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's consumer inflation quickened more than expected in October, rising at its fastest in seven months and sending the rand ZAR=D3 higher.

Statistics South Africa data showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.3% in annual terms, versus analysts' expectations for a 3.1% rise and a 3.0% reading in September.

Price pressures have been modest in Africa's most industrialised economy, dropping below the central bank's 3% to 6% target range during a hard coronavirus lockdown that led to a steep economic contraction.

The increase in the CPI in October was driven partly by rising prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The central bank kept its main lending rate on hold at 3.5% ZAREPO=ECI last week, saying inflation was expected to be contained over the medium term.

One of the bank's deputy governors said this week that a full economic recovery from the effects of COVID-19 was likely to be "slow and difficult".

In month-on-month terms, the October CPI rose to 0.3% from 0.2% in September. October core inflation was at 3.4% year on year and 0.2% month-on-month.

