S.Africa climate transition to cost $84 bln over next 5 years -president

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday the country will require about 1.5 trillion rand ($84 billion) over next 5 years to meet targets, according to the climate investment plan.

($1 = 17.9540 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.