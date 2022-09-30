S.Africa cabinet approves new Eskom board: public enterprises minister

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's cabinet has approved a new board of directors at struggling state-owned power utility Eskom, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday.

Gordhan told a news conference that the new board would be chaired by Mpho Makwana.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Kopano Gumbi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.