S.Africa cabinet approves new Eskom board: public enterprises minister

Alexander Winning Reuters
Kopano Gumbi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's cabinet has approved a new board of directors at struggling state-owned power utility Eskom, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Friday.

Gordhan told a news conference that the new board would be chaired by Mpho Makwana.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Kopano Gumbi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

