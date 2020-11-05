S.Africa' Amplats cuts refined production guidance after closure of processing unit

Tanisha Heiberg
Published

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) cut its 2020 refined production and sales guidance on Thursday after closing the Phase B unit of its Anglo Converter Plant (ACP) processing facility due to a series of water leaks.

The Johannesburg-listed miner, one of the world's largest platinum producers, said the closure would result in an increase in work-in-progress inventory until its Phase A unit was operational. It lowered its 2020 refined production and sales guidance to 2.5 million ounces from 3.1-3.3 million ounces.

Amplats said it had put contingency plans in place and would be engaging with customers to minimise disruption to contractual obligations.

The company completed repairs to the Phase B unit in June after a blast earlier in the year shut its processing facilities in Rustenburg, North West Province, and forced the miner to declared force majeure to suppliers of concentrate.

Repairs to the Phase B unit enabled the force majeure to be lifted, while the company completes repairs to the Phase A unit.

"The ACP Phase B unit has been fragile and has unfortunately recently experienced a number of further instances of water leaks," said Amplats CEO Natascha Viljoen.

The platinum miner said it expected the rebuild of the ACP Phase A unit to be completed towards the end of the year.

It said it remained in a net cash position of 28 billion rand at the end of October, with 25 billion rand of committed facilities available.

