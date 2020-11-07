S. Rawls Is The Independent Director of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) And They Just Picked Up 22% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that S. Rawls, the Independent Director of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) recently shelled out US$59k to buy stock, at US$5.90 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 22%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Community Bankers Trust

In fact, the recent purchase by S. Rawls was the biggest purchase of Community Bankers Trust shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$5.69 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Community Bankers Trust insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:ESXB Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2020

Does Community Bankers Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Community Bankers Trust insiders have about 3.9% of the stock, worth approximately US$4.9m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Community Bankers Trust Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Community Bankers Trust insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Community Bankers Trust (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

