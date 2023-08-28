S. Korea’s NOFI group bought 55,000 T feed wheat in private deal

HAMBURG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed group Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased around 55,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat in a private deal on Friday without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Monday.

The wheat can be sourced from any origins worldwide, they said. Price was estimated at $273.90 a ton c&f plus a $1.50 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was said to be trading house Pan Ocean.

It was for arrival in South Korea around Nov. 20. If sourced from Europe or the U.S. Gulf, shipment was between Sept. 27 and Oct. 16.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

