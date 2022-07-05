S. Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tonnes corn -traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins, detail

HAMBURG, July 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is believed to be Wednesday, July 6.

The corn is sought in two consignments of between 55,000 to 70,000 tonnes with the seller free to decide the volume offered in this range, they said.

The first consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around Oct. 27.

Shipment was sought between Sept. 3 and 22 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between Sept. 23 and Oct. 12 from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Aug. 29 and Sept. 17 from South America or Sept. 8 and 27 from South Africa.

The second consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around Nov. 3.

Shipment was sought between Sept. 10 and 29 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between Sept. 30 and Oct. 19 from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Sept. 5 and 24 from South America or Sept. 15 and Oct. 4 from South Africa.

Purchase interest among Asian traders has been simulated by a slump in U.S. corn futures in Chicago last week, traders said.

Chicago most-active corn futures Cv1 traded last week below their levels after Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

This was partly because of better-than-expected rain forecasts in portions of the U.S. Midwest grain belts which should bolster crop prospects, and after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported U.S. corn plantings and quarterly grain stocks above consensus estimates. GRA/

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

