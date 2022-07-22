S. Korea’s KFA Incheon buys 65,000 tonnes corn in private deal - traders

HAMBURG, July 22 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) Incheon section in South Korea purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America or South Africa in a private deal on Friday without issuing an international tender, European traders said.

The deal followed a separate purchase earlier on Friday by the KFA’s Busan section of 63,000 tonnes of feed corn.

The KFA’s Incheon made its purchase at an estimated $310.39 a tonne c&f. The corn was for arrival in South Korea around Nov. 10.

Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra. If sourced from South Africa the shipment can be 55,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

