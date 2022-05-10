S. Korea’s KFA Incheon buys 65,000 tonnes corn in private deal - traders

HAMBURG, May 10 (Reuters) - The Korea Feed Association (KFA) in South Korea purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America in a private deal without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Tuesday.

It was purchased from trading house CJ International Asia at an estimated $379.95 a tonne c&f. It was for arrival in South Korea around Aug. 20 with shipment from South America between June 22 and July 11.

The KFA’s Incheon section is also called the Feed Buyers Group. The KFA’s Busan section separately bought 65,000 tonnes of animal feed corn also expected to be sourced from South America in an international tender on Monday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

