S. Korean shares rise nearly 2% on coronavirus vaccine hopes

SEOUL, May 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as data from an early-stage trial for a coronavirus vaccine drove hopes of a speedy recovery for the pandemic-stricken economy.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 36.91 points, or 1.91%, to 1,973.74 as of 0233 GMT. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** Wall Street's S&P 500 index closed at a 10-week high on Monday as U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc surged after the company said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed promising results in a small early-stage trial.

** South Korea's airline stocks led gains on the benchmark, with the country's biggest budget carrier Jeju Air Co Ltd rising as much as 19.5%, while its two biggest carriers Korean Air Lines Co Ltd and Asiana Airlines Inc gained nearly 12% and 16%, respectively.

** Stock prices are unlikely to extend their gains amid lingering virus worries, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 270.9 billion won ($221.36 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** Of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 622. ** The won was quoted at 1,223.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.69% higher than its previous close at 1,232.4. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,223.8 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,223.1 per dollar. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 112.01. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 0.886%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 1.411%. ($1 = 1,223.8200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath) ((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;)) Keywords: SOUTHKOREA MARKETS/MIDDAY

