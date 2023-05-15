News & Insights

S. Korean shares inch higher amid jitters around US debt ceiling talks

Credit: REUTERS/SOO-HYEON KIM

May 15, 2023 — 10:10 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

KOSPI rises, but losers outnumber gainers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** The South Korean stock market's main index rose by midday on Tuesday, but the overall mood appeared weak due to lingering uncertainties over the U.S. debt ceiling talks.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 8.09 points, or 0.33%, to 2,487.44 as of 0156 GMT. Still, losers far outnumbered gainers by 492 to 366.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 1.55% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 4.17%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS was flat.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 133.7 billion won ($101.22 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,334.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.19% higher than its previous close at 1,337.0.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,335.1 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,332.3.

** The KOSPI has risen 11.23% so far this year, and gained 1.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 5.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.04 point to 105.00.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 3.267%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.7 basis point to 3.325%.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran )

((choonsik.yoo@thomsonreuters.com))

