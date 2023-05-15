S. Korean shares inch higher amid jitters around US debt ceiling talks

KOSPI rises, but losers outnumber gainers

Korean won strengthens against dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** The South Korean stock market's main index rose by midday on Tuesday, but the overall mood appeared weak due to lingering uncertainties over the U.S. debt ceiling talks.

** The benchmark KOSPI .KS11 rose 8.09 points, or 0.33%, to 2,487.44 as of 0156 GMT. Still, losers far outnumbered gainers by 492 to 366.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics 005930.KS rose 1.55% and peer SK Hynix 000660.KS gained 4.17%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution 373220.KS was flat.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 133.7 billion won ($101.22 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,334.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.19% higher than its previous close at 1,337.0.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,335.1 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,332.3.

** The KOSPI has risen 11.23% so far this year, and gained 1.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 5.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.04 point to 105.00.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 3.267%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.7 basis point to 3.325%.

($1 = 1,320.9300 won)

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran )

