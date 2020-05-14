S. Korean shares fall as Powell comments drive recession fears

KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar

South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, tracking Wall Street losses, as the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman warned of the worst recession since World War Two, compounding growth concerns driven by a second wave of coronavirus cases.

** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI .KS11 closed 15.46 points lower, or 0.80%, at 1,924.96. The Korean won KRW=KFTC weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** Wall Street's three major indexes fellon Wednesday after U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell flagged extended economic weakness and called for more fiscal spending to stem the fallout from the pandemic. However, he dismissed bets that the central bank might push interest rates into negative territory. .N

** Powell's speech made it difficult to expect additional stimulus measures from the U.S. Federal Reserve, said Kyobo Securities' analyst Lim Dong-min, adding that stock markets are likely to ease going forward due to the uncertainty around the prospects of an economic recovery.

** New outbreaks in South Korea and China fanned fresh concerns, and a top World Health Organization official said the virus may never go away, even as more countries begin to re-open their economies after lengthy lockdowns.

** South Korea reported 29 new coronavirus cases on Thursday amid the country's efforts to contain an outbreak centred around bars and nightclubs in Seoul after weeks of nearly no new domestic cases.

** Shares of Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd 128940.KS closed 9.5% lower after the company said in a regulatory filing Sanofi SA SASY.PA, which had bought the rights to Hanmi's diabetes drug efpeglenatide in 2015, has decided to return the rights due to a change in business strategy.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 541.6 billion won ($440.96 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won closed trading at 1,228.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.34% lower than its previous close at 1,223.8.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,228.2 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,228.2.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 1.37%. Japanese stocks .N225 fell 1.74%.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index .KS11 was 744.64 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 213.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 fell 0.03 point to 112.06.

** The most-liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 0.871%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.0 basis point to 1.382%.

($1 = 1,228.2400 won)

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +822 6936 0034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.