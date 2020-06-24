World Markets

S. Africa's Sun International closes properties, cuts jobs as pandemic pressure mounts

Reuters
Sun International said on Wednesday it will shut two properties and reduce staffing at others as the South African hotel and casino operator grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

June 24 (Reuters) - Sun International SUIJ.J said on Wednesday it will shut two properties and reduce staffing at others as the South African hotel and casino operator grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

The company, in an investor presentation, said it will close its Sun Carousel and Naledi properties and cut 1,752 jobs at five other properties as part of a larger restructuring plan. (https://bit.ly/2CtpBOG)

