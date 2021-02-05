World Markets

S. Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater expects to report profit for fiscal 2020

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Miner Sibanye-Stillwater said on Friday it expects to report a profit for fiscal 2020, driven by higher metal prices and a weaker rand.

The precious metals producer said it expects headline earnings per share between 1,047 and 1,089 South African cents for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, compared with a headline loss per share of 40 cents for the year-ago period.

