S. Africa's Pepkor Holdings reports 34.4% decline in annual profit

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - South African clothing and furniture retailer Pepkor Holdings PPHJ.J on Monday reported a 34.4% fall in annual profit, due to COVID-19 trading restrictions, resulting in about 5 billion rand ($325.18 million) in lost sales.

Continuing headline earnings per share (HEPS), for the year ended Sept. 30 fell to 62.6 cents from 95.5 cents a year earlier, the company, majority-owned by Steinhoff SNHJ.J said.

Including discontinued operations, HEPS fell by 32.3%

($1 = 15.3762 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla)

