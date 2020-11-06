S. Africa's Pepkor Holdings cuts profit outlook on pandemic hit

Nov 6 (Reuters) - South African clothing and furniture retailer Pepkor Holdings PPHJ.J on Friday forecast a steeper fall in annual profit, as the company said it would take a 4.8 billion rand ($305.22 million) impairment charge due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continuing headline earnings per share (HEPS), for the year ended Sept. 30, are now expected to fall 30.5% to 40.5%, to 56.9-66.4 cents per share, from 95.5 cents per share a year earlier, the company said.

Pepkor earlier said it expected HEPS to fall by at least 20%.

($1 = 15.7262 rand)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; Direct: +91 7760347399;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.