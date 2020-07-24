S. Africa's MTN expects at least 100% jump in first-half earnings

World Markets

South Africa's MTN Group said on Friday it expects a jump in first-half earnings, reflecting the benefits from foreign exchange gains.

The company forecast headline earnings per share, which strips out certain one-off items and is the main profit measure in South Africa, to be at least 195 cents, 100% higher from a year earlier, for the six-month period ended June 30.

