S. Africa's MTN expects at least 100% jump in first-half earnings

July 24 (Reuters) - South Africa's MTN Group MTNJ.J said on Friday it expects a jump in first-half earnings, reflecting the benefits from foreign exchange gains.

The company forecast headline earnings per share, which strips out certain one-off items and is the main profit measure in South Africa, to be at least 195 cents, 100% higher from a year earlier, for the six-month period ended June 30.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.