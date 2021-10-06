S. Africa's Massmart to buy grocery delivery service OneCart

World Markets
South Africa's Massmart has concluded talks to buy a 87.5% stake in grocery delivery service OneCart Pty Ltd as part of a push to grow its e-commerce business, the Walmart-owned retailer said on Wednesday.

"Massmart will provide primary equity funding to OneCart, by means of an unsecured convertible loan, and acquire shares from existing OneCart shareholders, together resulting in Massmart acquiring control of OneCart," the retailer said in a statement.

The founder of OneCart, Lynton Peters, along with a minority shareholder, will hold the remaining shares, it added.

