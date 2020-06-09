S. Africa's Life Healthcare hit by cyber attack

June 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's Life Healthcare LHCJ.J said on Tuesday its southern African operation was hit by a cyber attack affecting its admissions systems, business processing systems and email servers, but it hasn't determined the extent to which data has been compromised.

The hospital operator said its patient care was not impacted and an investigation into the incident is underway.

