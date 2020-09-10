S. Africa's Harmony Gold Mining forecasts loss for full year

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold Mining HARJ.J said on Thursday it expects to report a loss for the full year, largely driven by the weakening of the South African rand against the U.S. dollar.

The gold miner expects headline loss for the year ended June 30, to be between 139 and 169 South African cents per share, compared to earnings of 204 cents per share reported in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

