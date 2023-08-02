News & Insights

S. Africa's Gold Fields sees profit drop on lower production, costs

August 02, 2023 — 04:27 am EDT

Aug 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's Gold Fields GFIJ.J on Wednesday said it expects its half-year profit to decline by as much as 16%, mainly due to lower gold production and higher operating costs.

Gold Fields expects its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa - to come in between $0.49 and $0.53 in the six months to June 30, compared with $0.58 during the same period last year.

The miner's gold production is expected to be 4% lower at 1.154 million ounces compared with the first half of 2022, while all-in sustaining costs (AISC) - an industry measure - are expected to be 6% higher at $1,215 per ounce.

The impact of lower gold volumes sold and higher operating costs incurred in the first half were partially offset by a higher gold price, Gold Fields said.

Gold Fields will release its half-year results on Aug. 17.

