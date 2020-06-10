World Markets

S. Africa's Ascendis Health's Chief Financial Officer resigns

Ascendis Health Chief Financial Officer Kieron Futter has resigned with effect from Sept. 30, the South African health and wellness group said on Wednesday.

The company said Futter "has helped the company navigate tough financial and economic challenges."

Futter joined the company in September 2015.

