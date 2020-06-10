S. Africa's Ascendis Health's Chief Financial Officer resigns

June 10 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health ASCJ.J Chief Financial Officer Kieron Futter has resigned with effect from Sept. 30, the South African health and wellness group said on Wednesday.

The company said Futter "has helped the company navigate tough financial and economic challenges."

Futter joined the company in September 2015.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

