S. Africa's AngloGold posts 8% rise in cash flows for third quarter

Promit Mukherjee Reuters
South Africa-headquartered gold miner AngloGold Ashanti said on Monday its cash flows from operating activities for the quarter that ended Sept. 30 was up 8% from the previous quarter on higher sales and better grades of gold mined.

The miner, which has operations spread across Africa, Australia and Latin America, recorded cash flow of $342 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $318 million in the second quarter.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) - a measure of operating profit - increased 5% for the third quarter to $448 million, from $427 million in the previous three months, the company said.

