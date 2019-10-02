S. Africa's AMCU mining union sees imminent wage deal with Impala Platinum

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - South Africa's militant Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union expects a deal with Impala Platinum IMPJ.J over wages soon, the head of the leading platinum mining union said on Wednesday.

"We believe we will clinch a deal with Impala Platinum soon," AMCU President Joseph Mathunjwa said at the Johannesburg Indaba mining conference on Wednesday.

Mathunjwa has taken ongoing negotiations over wages for platinum mineworkers to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration, a government dispute resolution body.

(Reporting by Helen Reid, Editing by Louise Heavens)

