News & Insights

World Markets

S. African rand firms as focus turns to next week's mid-term budget

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

October 26, 2023 — 01:11 pm EDT

Written by Tannur Anders and Anait Miridzhanian for Reuters ->

Updates prices to reflect afternoon trade

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand firmed on Thursday, recouping losses from the previous session, with investor focus turning to the mid-term budget next week.

At 1704 GMT, the rand traded at 18.9825 against the dollar ZAR=D3, about 0.7% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar =USD was last up more than 0.2% against a basket of global currencies.

Investors are gearing up for the mid-term budget on Nov. 1, when the country's deteriorating public finances will be in the spotlight.

South Africa's social relief grant, introduced in 2020 to support those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, is likely to be extended beyond next March, economists said.

State-owned logistics company Transnet said it had requested an unspecified cash injection from the government as it seeks to reduce debt and return to profitability.

Statistics South Africa figures showed September producer inflation ZAPPIY=ECI came in at 5.1%, above economists' predictions for 4.7%.

Economists at Nedbank said in a note that producer prices were likely to continue rising gradually in the coming months, ending the year around 6% higher than a year earlier

Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange fell, with the blue-chip Top-40 index .JTOPI closing 0.45% lower.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond ZAR2030= was weaker in late deals, with the yield up 7 basis points to 10.700%.

(Reporting by Tannur Anders and Anait Miridzhanian, Editing by Bhargav Acharya, Subhranshu Sahu and Tomasz Janowski)

((Tannur.Anders@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.