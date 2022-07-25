S & T Bancorp (STBA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.12, changing hands as high as $30.30 per share. S & T Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STBA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STBA's low point in its 52 week range is $26.51 per share, with $34.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.14.

