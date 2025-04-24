S & T BAN Earnings Results: $STBA Reports Quarterly Earnings

S & T BAN ($STBA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.87 per share, beating estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company also reported revenue of $93,750,000, missing estimates of $98,328,255 by $-4,578,255.

S & T BAN Insider Trading Activity

S & T BAN insiders have traded $STBA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK J JR PALERMO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,981 shares for an estimated $215,254 .

. BHASKAR RAMACHANDRAN purchased 764 shares for an estimated $29,987

PETER G GURT purchased 125 shares for an estimated $4,963

S & T BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of S & T BAN stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

