S-Pool (TYO:2471) Price Target Decreased by 12.09% to 1,020.00

The average one-year price target for S-Pool (TYO:2471) has been revised to 1,020.00 / share. This is an decrease of 12.09% from the prior estimate of 1,160.25 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 757.50 to a high of 1,365.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.67% from the latest reported closing price of 612.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in S-Pool. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2471 is 0.05%, a decrease of 15.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.20% to 4,646K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 747K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 477K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 441K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2471 by 18.39% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 411K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 333K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2471 by 17.64% over the last quarter.

