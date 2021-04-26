S-Oil says refining margins to improve further after robust Q1 results

Updates with details

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - S-Oil 010950.KS, South Korea's third-largest refiner, said on Tuesday that refining margins are set to improve further in the second quarter as fuel demand and economic activity recover amid global vaccine rollouts.

S-Oil, whose top shareholder is Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, posted an operating profit of 629.2 billion won ($566 million) in the first quarter, the highest since the second quarter of 2016. It cited stronger product cracks and inventory-related gains for the earnings.

Last year, S-Oil posted an operating loss of 1 trillion won for the same period due to inventory-related losses caused by the slump in oil prices and a collapse in fuel demand amid COVID-19 related restrictions.

S-Oil saw an above-market improvement in its refining margins in the first quarter, helped by an increase in gasoline crack, one of its main products, as well stronger cracks for products that are used as petrochemical feedstock, Cho Yong Kook, the company's treasurer, said in a call with analysts.

The refiner forecast a further increase in refining margins in the second quarter, citing "economic recovery and the increase in mobility following the expansion of vaccinations as well as start of driving season".

S-Oil's lube base oil margins also strengthened in the first quarter, boosted by tight supply as many refiners globally were forced to reduce run rates to below 80%, Cho said in the call.

The tight supply is expected to last into the second quarter due to continuous lower run rates at global energy plants, the company said. S-Oil has no major turnaround planned for 2021.

($1 = 1,111.3800 won)

