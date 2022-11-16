S-Oil plans to invest $7 bln in South Korea factory

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

November 16, 2022 — 08:59 pm EST

Written by Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Nov 17 (Reuters) - S-Oil Corp 010950.KS said on Thursday it plans a 9.3 trillion won ($6.98 billion) investment in its Ulsan, South Korea, factory to produce more high-value petrochemical products.

The refiner, whose largest shareholder is Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, said in a regulatory filing that the investment will start from next year and be completed by June 2026.

"Improvement of profitability is expected by upgrading low value-added raw materials, such as naphtha, byproduct gas and residual oil to high value-added chemical products," S-Oil said in a regulatory filing.

The announcement coincides with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to South Korea on Thursday.

($1 = 1,332.8900 won)

