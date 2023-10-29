News & Insights

S-Oil expects winter demand to support refining margins at solid level

October 29, 2023 — 08:01 pm EDT

Written by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

Adds details

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's S-Oil 010950.KS, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, on Monday said regional refining margins are projected to remain solid thanks to winter demand, given low global inventories and limited supply potential.

Over the July-September period, the refiner said it operated the crude distillation units at its 669,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in the southeastern city of Ulsan at 90.8% of capacity, up from 88.4% percent in the first half of this year.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.