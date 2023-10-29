S-Oil expects winter demand to support refining margins at solid level

Adds details

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Korea's S-Oil 010950.KS, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, on Monday said regional refining margins are projected to remain solid thanks to winter demand, given low global inventories and limited supply potential.

Over the July-September period, the refiner said it operated the crude distillation units at its 669,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in the southeastern city of Ulsan at 90.8% of capacity, up from 88.4% percent in the first half of this year.

