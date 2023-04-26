News & Insights

S-Oil expects summer driving season to support Q2 regional refining margin

April 26, 2023 — 08:17 pm EDT

Written by Hyunsu Yim for Reuters ->

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's S-Oil 010950.KS said on Thursday that regional refining margins in the second quarter had been adjusted downward recently, but it would be supported by increasing demand in the summer driving season.

The refinery, whose largest shareholder is Saudi Aramco 2223.SE, also said regular maintenance of global refineries would help regional refining margins in the second quarter. It added that gasoline and jet fuel demand was expected to be on the upswing after China's reopening.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Hyunsu.Yim@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.