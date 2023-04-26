S-Oil expects summer driving season to support Q2 regional refining margin

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's S-Oil 010950.KS said on Thursday that regional refining margins in the second quarter had been adjusted downward recently, but it would be supported by increasing demand in the summer driving season.

The refinery, whose largest shareholder is Saudi Aramco 2223.SE, also said regular maintenance of global refineries would help regional refining margins in the second quarter. It added that gasoline and jet fuel demand was expected to be on the upswing after China's reopening.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

