S-Oil expects regional refining margins to stay elevated in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

January 31, 2023 — 07:28 pm EST

Written by Hyunsu Yim for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's S-Oil 010950.KS said on Wednesday it sees regional refining margins maintaining an elevated level in 2023 over pre-2022 levels amid ongoing refinery shortages, despite demand growth woes.

The refiner, whose largest shareholder is Saudi Aramco 2223.SE, said it anticipates the European Union's import ban on Russian refining products, China's domestic demand recovery after reopening and global jet fuel demand to additionally support refining margins throughout 2023.

