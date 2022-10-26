S-Oil expects regional refining margins to improve in Q4 on seasonal demand

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's S-Oil Corp 010950.KS said on Thursday that regional refining margins are projected to improve in the fourth quarter, but with sporadic volatilities, on winter seasonal demand.

The refiner, whose largest shareholder is Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, said it expects higher Chinese exports to be offset by the potential loss of Russian refining production, to some extent.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

