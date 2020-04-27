S-Oil expects refining margins to bottom out in Q2 on re-opening of businesses

SEOUL, April 27 (Reuters) - S-Oil 010950.KS, South Korea's third-largest refiner, said on Monday that refining margins are likely to improve in the second quarter as countries are expected to reopen businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The refining margin would gradually bottom out as the re-opening of businesses by countries is expected amid sizable run cuts," the refiner, whose top shareholder is Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jane Chung, editing by Louise Heavens)

