S Immo's investors refuse key condition for Immofinanz's bid

Vienna-based real estate group S Immo said on Thursday its shareholders did not approve a key condition for rival Immofinanz's 1.14 billion euro ($1.39 billion) takeover offer.

S Immo said shareholders at its annual general meeting, which reached a turnout of almost 55%, did not approve of the elimination of maximum voting rights that had been Immofinanz's condition in the bid.

Immofinanz, which already holds 26.5% in S Immo, launched a takeover last month subject to the condition that S Immo cancels its current policy limiting its shareholders' voting rights to 15%, even if their stakes are higher.

