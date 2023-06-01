S Foods (TYO:2292) Price Target Increased by 11.95% to 3,774.00

The average one-year price target for S Foods (TYO:2292) has been revised to 3,774.00 / share. This is an increase of 11.95% from the prior estimate of 3,371.10 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,737.00 to a high of 3,885.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.54% from the latest reported closing price of 3,055.00 / share.

S Foods Maintains 2.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.75%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in S Foods. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 9.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2292 is 0.13%, an increase of 14.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 4,785K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,138K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 841K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 805K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing an increase of 25.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2292 by 55.52% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 241K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 244K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2292 by 5.22% over the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund holds 215K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 51.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2292 by 90.58% over the last quarter.

