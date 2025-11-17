AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (BIT:1ATS) Price Target Increased by 44.91% to 24.79

The average one-year price target for AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (BIT:1ATS) has been revised to €24.79 / share. This is an increase of 44.91% from the prior estimate of €17.10 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €15.15 to a high of €42.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 23.26% from the latest reported closing price of €32.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 19.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ATS is 0.05%, an increase of 28.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.94% to 2,867K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,447K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,237K shares , representing an increase of 14.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ATS by 33.83% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 362K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares , representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ATS by 20.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 227K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 150K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 124K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

