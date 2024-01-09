News & Insights

S Arabia makes first 2024 issuance of USD int'l bonds worth $12 bln

January 09, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia National Debt Management Centre completed the first issuance of USD international bonds in 2024, worth $12 billion, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The $12 billion was via a triple tranche bond offering.

The value of the first tranche was $3.25 billion for a 6-year bond maturing in 2030. The second tranche totalled $4 billion for a 10-year bond maturing in 2034, while the third totalled $4.75 billion for a 30-year bond maturing in 2054.

The debt centre said the total issuance was oversubscribed 2.5 times, reaching around $30 billion.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.