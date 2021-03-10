World Markets

S Africa's MTN Group reports higher annual earnings, cancels final dividend

March 10 (Reuters) - South African mobile operator MTN Group said on Wednesday its 2020 earnings surged, but cancelled final dividend as it focuses on faster reduction of debt at its holding company.

The company reported headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit gauge for South African firms, at 749 cents for the year ended Dec. 31, up from 468 cents in December 2019. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V) ((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 (0)8061822683;)) Keywords: MTN GROUP RESULTS/ (URGENT)

